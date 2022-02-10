Have A Heart Rally for DJs Heart

The Ferguson Family, friends and freedom lovers rallied around 31 yr old David Ferguson, Jr as he watch’s from his room at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

He was taken off the transplant list when he refused the CVD shot for fear it would stop his already failing heart.

He was left with no choice but to undergo open heart surgery to have a mechanical pump attached to his heart.

This will give him time to research other options and be with his family.

He has only seen his children once on the last 3 months.