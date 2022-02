Warmongers argue we must protect Ukraine because it’s a “democracy”

Warmongers argue that we must protect Ukraine because it is a “democracy.” But they’re lying.

Ukraine isn't actually a democracy.

To hold onto power, Ukraine's president shut down the 3 TV stations that criticized him, and imprisoned the head of the opposition political party which came in 2nd place in the election, and arrested and jailed its leaders (exactly what Putin has been accused of doing)—all with the support of U.S.