National Archives Asks DOJ To Look Into Trump’s Handling Of WH Records

The National Archives asked the Justice Department to look former President Trump's possible mishandling of roughly 15 boxes of White House records.
The National Archives asked the Justice Department to look former President Trump's possible mishandling of roughly 15 boxes of White House records.
The National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to investigate former President Donald Trump's handling of White House..
The National Archives plans to turn over records from former Vice President Mike Pence to the Jan. 6th committee next month unless..