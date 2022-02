Defence Sec: UK stands 'shoulder by shoulder' with NATO

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said Boris Johnson's visit to NATO headquarters will demonstrate that the UK stands "shoulder by shoulder" with allies facing the crisis in Ukraine.

"It's important to demonstrate as one of the leaders in NATO that we stand by the secretary general and indeed offer up capability, should NATO need it," he said.

Report by Buseld.

