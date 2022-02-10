Trucker protests: Ottawa police concerned over safety of children among convoy protesters

As Ottawa police take action on defiant and highly determined protesters, officers' concerns are rising for the well-being of children who were brought along to the convoy's occupation.
As Ottawa police take action on defiant and highly determined protesters, officers' concerns are rising for the well-being of children who were brought along to the convoy's occupation.
Friday, February 4th, 2022 Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly speaks with reporters about efforts to ensure the safety of downtown..