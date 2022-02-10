The Great Khali joins the Bhartiya Janta Party before Punjab polls | Oneindia News
Former WWE wrestler and former World Champion the Great Khali, whose real name is Dilip Singh Rana joined the BJP on Thursday.

Dilip Rana joined the saffron party days before the state of Punjab goes for polling.

