FORGET DC COULD THERE BE A LOOMING CONVOY ABOUT TO MAKE ITS WAY TO THE SUPER BOWL?

On Jan 29th I told my audience from my sources at the time there was to be a Convoy to DC that was to take place either in late February or early March.

That still may be the case but why wait till then?

This idea is NOT my original idea nor am I taking any credit for it.

However, in this video I strategize a little deeper as to what a convoy of this magnitude could look like, and more importantly what it could DEMAND...