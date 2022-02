NATO: PM warns of 'very dangerous moment'

Boris Johnson has warned that the West faces a "very dangerous moment" as allies rally to de-escalate tension on the border between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the prime minister said: "The UK's commitment to European security is unconditional and immovable … the stakes are very high and this is a very dangerous moment." Report by Buseld.

