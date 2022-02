S1Ep9: North Korea's $400mil Theft, Iran's Growing Regime & The Bejing Genocide Games UPDATE

There are rising doubts about Iran's 'partial' posture toward the United States, yet their hate for both Israel and the United States is continuously shown.

North Korea is still not saving its own people despite using stolen cryptocurrencies to fuel their military.

I also explain the shady character of the Beijing Olympic Games, which are blatantly violating human rights and causing people to disappear for failing to perform as the Communist Government of China desires.