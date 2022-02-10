Bob Saget died of 'head trauma' in Florida hotel, family says

Saget was found dead Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando
Bob Saget: Comedian died after accidental head injury, family says
Saget, 65, was found dead by authorities in his Florida hotel room last month.
The comedian, 65, was found unresponsive on January 9 in a Florida hotel room and was pronounced dead at the scene.