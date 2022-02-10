John Major condemns 'brazen excuses' for Number 10 parties

Former Conservative prime minister Sir John Major has strongly criticised Boris Johnson and his government for the handling of the Downing Street party scandal.

Speaking at the Institute of Government, he said: "Brazen excuses were dreamed up.

Day after day the public was asked to believe the unbelievable.

Ministers were sent out to defend the indefensible - making themselves look gullible or foolish." Report by Guzzardib.

