US asks LNG Importer Japan to Help with European Shortage if War Over Ukraine Disrupts Supply 🤨

With Biden’s handlers trying to get into a war with Russia over Ukraine, they are looking for ways to keep liquefied natural gas flowing into the country and Europe.

In a big brained genius move, this has lead to them to asking Japan if they can spare some LNG in the event there is a war when they are an importer of it that has limited reserves.

I wish I was making this up too where it is clearly something a moron would think is a good idea to ask Japan under these circumstances to go without so Europe doesn’t have to if they do manage to start the little war they are planning.