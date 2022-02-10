Hijab row: Students can't wear anything religious till matter pending: Karnataka HC | Oneindia News

Today, the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court said that colleges in Karnataka can reopen but students cannot be allowed to wear any piece of clothing that is religious.

Amid the protest against the Hijab row in Karnataka, some students hoisted a saffron flag atop their college and got into a scuffle..