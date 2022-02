Episode 26: Stealing Elections (feat. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) – Firebrand with Matt Gaetz

In today’s episode of Firebrand, Rep.

Marjorie Taylor Greene joins Rep.

Matt Gaetz to discuss how to remove corrupt election officials and restore election integrity, exposes those complicit in the stolen 2020 election, and calls for the government to be shut down over tyrannical mandates & more!