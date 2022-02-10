Modern Life is the Conspiracy "Enslavement"
More than anything I want freedom.

This is why I&apos;m attracted to this lifestyle.

It&apos;s why I&apos;m downsizing to a van, instead of saving up for a 30 year mortgage loan so that I can stay a slave for the rest of my life.

I am not supposed to be alive right now - I&apos;m alive, and I&apos;ve got things that I want to do since I&apos;ve been given this second chance to live.

I don&apos;t want to live the way that &quot;they&quot; told us to live.

I&apos;m not going to live that way anymore.

That way nearly killed me, it was miserable, and it&apos;s no way to live.