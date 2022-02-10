Modern Life is the Conspiracy "Enslavement"

More than anything I want freedom.

This is why I'm attracted to this lifestyle.

It's why I'm downsizing to a van, instead of saving up for a 30 year mortgage loan so that I can stay a slave for the rest of my life.

I am not supposed to be alive right now - I'm alive, and I've got things that I want to do since I've been given this second chance to live.

I don't want to live the way that "they" told us to live.

I'm not going to live that way anymore.

That way nearly killed me, it was miserable, and it's no way to live.