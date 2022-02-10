#AMC #GME #BBIG #DWAC #MOASS #Crypto #XRP #wsb #wallstreetbets, Market Coverage Live All Day

None of this is financial advice, just live commentary on current market conditions in both stocks and crypto currency.

I will be using webull for charting, However my straight stock purchases will be done on a lit exchange and a majority of my other plays will be through one of my other brokers because I feel as if I get better fills.

I am starting this channel because no creator is currently doing an all day stream anymore so I am looking to fill that void.

I will be using the 13/48/200 EMA indicator strategy a majority of the time, props to Short the Vix, TMI and Review dork for exposing that cheat code.

I do respect your freedom of speech which is why I plan to stream to rumble exclusively however, do not disrespect each other or any other creator.

Remember, It is okay to agree to disagree.

