This Day in History: , Kasparov Loses Chess Game to Computer.
February 10, 1996.
World chess champion Garry Kasparov faced IBM computer Deep Blue for a six-game match.
After three hours, Kasparov forfeited game one.
It was the first time a computer had beaten a human in a regulation, six-game match.
As an estimated six million people watched on the internet, Kasparov would ultimately win the match, defeating Deep Blue by a score of 4–2.
He took home the $400,000 prize money.
A year later, Deep Blue would be the victor, besting Kasparov for the $700,000 match prize