UK and Poland show unity in the Ukraine crisis

Boris Johnson says Britain and Poland will stand together in the Ukraine crisis and will refuse a world where a "powerful neighbour can bully or attack" others in issuing a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister spoke at a joint press conference in Warsaw with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, who has thanked the UK for its support.

Report by Guzzardib.

