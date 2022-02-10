PM summoned back to interview after ducking question

Boris Johnson was summoned back to an interview in Poland on Thursday, after he attempted to avoid a question about a former prime minister's criticism of his government.

After repeatedly refusing to comment on the police investigation into Downing Street parties, the prime minister said Sir John Major's claim that his conduct had "shredded" the UK's international reputation was "demonstrably wrong".

Report by Buseld.

