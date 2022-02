PM on Russia: 'We stand on the edge of a precipice'

Boris Johnson has reinforced his warning to Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would be a "catastrophic mistake", as he cautioned the West over the gravity of the situation.

"Today, 10th February 2022, we stand on the edge of a precipice and things are as dangerous as I've seen them in Europe for a very, very long time," the prime minister said.

Report by Buseld.

