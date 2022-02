The Entire History Of NFT’s In 60 Seconds

Here is the entire history of the NFT's in 60 seconds... i guess.

As we all know the whole NFT meme blew up.

And for some reason it isn't dying.

From the Bored ape NFT, to the Lazy Lions.

And with Youtube announcing NFt's coming to the platform, it seems like NFT's might be here to stay.

So here is my parody version of Bill wurtz's "history of the entire world, i guess"