Starmer: Cabinet must 'look in mirror' for defending PM

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has said members of Boris Johnson's Cabinet must "look themselves in the mirror" over their continued defence of the prime minister's leadership.

"I can see a divide now between those that are quite prepared to go out and defend the indefensible and those that are obviously very, very uncomfortable now doing that," he said.

Report by Buseld.

