$206 vs $13 Breakfast Burrito: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Expert chef instructor King Phojanakong from the Institute of Culinary Education and home cook Lorenzo are trading breakfast burrito recipes and hitting the kitchen.

We set Lorenzo up with $206 worth of ingredients and King’s recipe while sending a modest $13 worth of goods back the other way.

To assist Lorenzo with King’s surprisingly extensive ingredient list, food scientist Rose dialed in to lend some expert advice.

Which breakfast burrito are you starting the day with?