Welcome to Joe Biden’s economy! Enjoy!!

New inflation numbers are out and our inflation rate sets at 7.5% which is the highest in 40 years!

That means, for you, the prices of everything you’re going to go up food, gas, a mortgage on a home, even your car insurance.

Insurance companies are estimating that insurance rates are going up anywhere from 6 to 8%, with some forecasting Reed increases of 10% due to the cost of cars going up and the cost of repairing cars once they’re damaged.