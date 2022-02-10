human life saved by animals| viral videos

We’re all familiar with heartwarming stories of humans stepping in to help save animals, whether that’s helping a dog stuck in highway traffic or even reaching into a shark’s mouth to remove hooks!

We can see when an animal is hurt or struggling and we have an intrinsic desire to help them.

Nonhuman animals can exhibit such behavior as well!

Sometimes these animals help each other, such as this sweet piglet helping his feline friend during a tough time, and sometimes these animals help us!

These 10 stories recount times when animals displayed compassionate, helpful behavior towards humans.