MZTV 703 - 05/11/2021: Killer Explanation of the Mount of Transfiguration

Christians who believe the Satanic teaching of the Immortality of the Soul (i.e.

"There is no such thing as death, and thus no such thing as resurrection") like to point to the transfiguration on the mount (where Jesus appears in a vision to His disciples with Moses and Elijah) to "prove" that Moses and Elijah were then alive.

But where they then alive?

No, they were not.

This was a VISION, and a vision, by definition, is a look into something that, while real, is not then happening.