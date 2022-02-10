MZTV 702 - 05/10/2021: God Promises to Compensate Us For Our Trouble
Don&apos;t think it is wrong to want God to &quot;make it up to you&quot; for all the trouble He has put you through down here.

Because this is just what is going to happen.