MZTV 702 - 05/10/2021: God Promises to Compensate Us For Our Trouble

Don't think it is wrong to want God to "make it up to you" for all the trouble He has put you through down here.
Because this is just what is going to happen.
Don't think it is wrong to want God to "make it up to you" for all the trouble He has put you through down here.
Because this is just what is going to happen.
Jacob and Esau both prepare for the worst but realize neither wants trouble. Esau sees that Jacob has no need of his material..
Join Pastor Joseph Cortes as he returns to the life of King David to remind us once again why he was called "A man after..