Should Joe Rogan Have Apologized? Dave Rubin Gives His Honest Reaction | MEDIA | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Fox and Friends about the growing Joe Rogan controversy and Rumble’s $100 million dollar offer for him to leave Spotify.

He is now accused of being a racist as an out-of-context video compilation of him using a racial slur went viral.

Dave explains why no one really believes that he is a racist and what he really thinks of the Joe Rogan apology.

Dave also shares the behind the scenes details of the Rumble board meeting that led to the game-changing $100 million offer for Rogan to leave Spotify.