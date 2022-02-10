6 Signs You've Given Up On Love Unintentionally

Have you ever wondered why is dating so difficult?

Or feel like no matter how hard you try, you cannot seem to get lucky in love?

If you have had bad experiences trying to pursue romantic relationships, it may feel like the best thing to do is to throw the towel in, give up on love and save yourself the heartache.

Dating can be a scary experience; being vulnerable is not always something that sits well with us as humans and we can be avoidant when it comes to finding a romantic partner.

To help you explore further, here are a few signs you might've given up on love unintentionally.