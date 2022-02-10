Report: Trump May Have Taken Classified Material From White House
Documents found stuffed down Trump's toilet during presidency - NYT report
Jerusalem Post
A US House panel is launching a probe of the former President's White House records.
Report: Trump May Have Taken Classified Material From White House
A US House panel is launching a probe of the former President's White House records.
The National Archives consulted with the Justice Department about the discovery after the former president sent back documents that..