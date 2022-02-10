Sadiq Khan accepts Cressida Dick's resignation

The Mayor of London has accepted Dame Cressida Dick's resignation as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, saying he was "not satisfied" with her approach to tackling discrimination within the force.

Sadiq Khan said on Thursday: "It's clear that the only way to start to deliver the scale of the change required is to have new leadership right at the top of the Metropolitan Police." Report by Buseld.

