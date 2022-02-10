Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson made the announcement on Feb.

10.

Fox News reports this is the second time the 73-year-old has gotten COVID-19.

When he first tested positive in March 2020, Charles isolated for seven days in Scotland and then returned to his royal duties.

The severity of his current infection is unknown, but 'The New York Times' reports that he says he is fully vaccinated and boosted.

The queen is being closely monitored since Charles met with her recently.

Some are concerned that the 95-year-old monarch may become infected, though she is not currently showing symptoms. 'The New York Times' reports the queen was vaccinated against COVID-19 in January 2021, but Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether she received additional doses