Universal Music Buys Sting’s Entire Back Catalogue for Up to $300 Million

'The Guardian' reports that Sting has sold his entire back catalogue of songs to Universal Music Publishing.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $300 million.

According to 'The Guardian,' exact details of the agreement were not released.

It felt natural to unite everything in one trusted home.

It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work has a home where it is valued and respected, Sting (Gordon Sumner), via 'The Guardian'.

Not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations, Sting (Gordon Sumner), via 'The Guardian'.

'The Guardian' reports that the deal brings together Sting's catalogue of songs that had been split up until now.

Previously, Universal Music Publishing reportedly owned the bulk of Sting's solo work, .

While rival Sony Music Publishing had the rights to Sting's extensive back catalogue with The Police.

We are honored that by choosing Universal for his music publishing, Sting’s entire body of work as a songwriter and recording artist – from The Police to his solo work – will all be within the Universal family.

It is a responsibility we don’t take lightly, Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and chief executive of Universal Music Publishing, via 'The Guardian'.

With the move, Sting joins a seemingly ever-growing list of big-name musicians to cash in on their back catalogues.

In 2020, Universal purchased Bob Dylan's back catalogue of 600 songs for almost $400 million.

In December of 2021, Sony Music purchased Bruce Springsteen's song catalogue for $500 million