Biden Extends Trump-Era Tariffs on Imported Solar Panels Despite Climate Goals

'Time' reports that last week, President Joe Biden appeared to compromise his administration's climate goals.

On February 4, Biden announced that Trump-era tariffs on imported solar panels would be extended.

According to 'Time,' Biden seemed to acknowledge that the decision represented competing priorities with interest groups.

I have determined that an extension of this safeguard measure will provide greater economic and social benefits than costs, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via 'Time'.

According to 'Time,' while the move protects domestic workers and suppliers, it also slows progress toward the administration's goal of 100% renewable power by 2035.

Critics of the move say that the tariffs don't make sense, from both a climate perspective or an economic one.

Extending the tariffs will do nothing but add unnecessary costs to U.S. consumers, hurt American solar jobs, and artificially stymie the deployment of otherwise viable solar projects in the United States, Jackie Rosen, Democratic Nevada Senator, via 'Time'.

According to 'Time,' compromises like this one continue to come up as governments weigh how to reduce emissions while also combating climate change.

The United States' Department of Energy predicts that about 1,000 gigawatts of solar power must be installed by 2035 to meet Biden's decarbonization goals.

'Time' reports that so far, just 76 gigawatts of solar power have been installed.