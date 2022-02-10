Bob Saget Died in His Sleep After Hitting His Head, Family Says

Bob Saget Died in His Sleep, After Hitting His Head, Family Says.

NPR reports beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget's untimely death last month was caused by head trauma.

The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma.

, Statement from the family of Bob Saget, via 'People'.

They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.

No drugs or alcohol were involved.

The family of the former 'Full House' star said they have been "overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love" from fans following his death.

They say the continued support from fans of Saget has been "a great comfort" to them.

Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: , Statement from the family of Bob Saget, via 'People'.

... to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.

Saget rose to prominence in the 1990s playing the role of Danny Tanner on the hit series, 'Full House.'.

He was 65