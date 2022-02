Mayor has ‘left me no choice’ but resign, says Cressida Dick

Dame Cressida Dick has resigned as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, after saying London Mayor Sadiq Khan "no longer has sufficient confidence in my leadership” and has therefore “left me no choice but to step aside”.

Report by Lewisl.

