Winter Olympics: Lindsey Jacobellis wins first U.S. gold medal, Mikaela Shiffrin out of slalom

Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis won the first gold medal for Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

But star skier Mikaela Shiffrin suffered another stunning setback.

CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers have the day's highlights.