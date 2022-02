U.S. prisons seeing rise in COVID-19 cases despite Biden's promise to review protocols

On his first full day in office, President Biden promised to order the Bureau of Prisons to review its protocols to protect prisoners from COVID-19.

A new report from Stat looks at what the Biden administration has and hasn't done.

CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with Stat Washington correspondent Nicholas Florko about his reporting.