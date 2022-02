MZTV 730 - 06/17/2021: Substitute Religions to Perish From The Earth

In Numbers chapter 16, we read of a man named Korah who set up a competing tabernacle, priesthood, and leadership structure against Moses.

Moses was boring and difficult and inarticulate and unpopular, yes, but he was God's man.

Spiritual leadership in any era is not up for popular vote.

It is appointed by God.

In every era, God uses leaders like Moses.