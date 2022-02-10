Robot Probe Successfully Investigates Inside Damaged Fukushima Reactor

Yahoo reports that a remote-controlled robot probe has successfully captured images of the most damaged reactor at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

In 2011, a massive earthquake and tsunami damaged the plant's cooling systems, causing three reactor meltdowns.

Yahoo reports that most of the reactors' highly-radioactive fuel fell to the bottom of their containment vessels.

The removal of this fuel is extremely difficult, with officials claiming that it could take 30 to 40 years.

According to Yahoo, critics call those estimates overly optimistic.

Approximately 900 tons of melted nuclear fuel reportedly remains inside the plant's three damaged reactors.

On February 8, the first robot probe descended into the Unit 1 reactor since 2017.

Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) said that additional probes will be conducted after the results of the first have been analyzed.

Yahoo reports that the investigation aims to measure fuel mounds, create 3-D maps and analyze isotopes and their radioactivity.

Officials say the results of those tests will be key in developing a strategy for the safe removal of the melted fuel and the reactor's eventual decommissioning.

