Ottawa Tickets Truckers with Police Backup

On Day 13 of #freedomconvoy in Ottawa, bylaw officers ticketed truckers and supporters parked in the downtown core.

Most unusual was the dozen or so police officers supporting bylaw officers, as they handed out parking tickets in the downtown core.

"Operation Ticket-A-Trucker," brought out laughs in many of the recipients who said that it was a small price for freedom.