Narcissistic abuse – weight gain & eating disorders [the connection explained!]

You might be wondering “is weight gain a symptom of narcissistic abuse” if you’ve been with one and gained weight unexpectedly or suddenly have an eating disorder and are wondering “can narcissistic abuse cause eating disorders?” YES - it certainly can!

But if you’re wondering is it normal for victims of narcissistic abuse to either gain or lose weight and if narcissistic abuse is related to weight issues and eating disorders then you’ve come to the right place.

