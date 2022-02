Replace Ruby Rose On Batwoman? Jade Tailor Says Yes

Ruby Rose has departed the Batwoman CD show, whether her choice or not, so talk of a replacement actress has started.

Stephanie Beatriz has been mentioned as a possibility and now Jade Tailor has stated she wants to be considered for the role.

As Jade put it on Twitter, "I think they should cast someone with fighting skills (like krav maga) who has already played a bad ass on screen the last 5 years and loves working crazy hours."