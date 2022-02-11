Weekly News Roundup February 10, 2022
Our stories today include: (1) the third anniversary of the heterodox &quot;Document on Human Fraternity&quot; (signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmad Al-Tayyeb during the Pope&apos;s visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019) and how the anniversary was celebrated (including some concerning claims in the Pope&apos;s address for the occasion), (2) the latest from Germany regarding their &quot;synodal way&quot; plus &quot;an initial assessment&quot; from the Vatican about the worldwide Synod on Synodality, (3) updates on the &quot;Freedom Conoy&quot; in Canada, (4) a United Nations-friendly joint statement issued by Russia and China concerning &quot;global sustainable development&quot; (a statement The Washington Post has dubbed &quot;a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship&quot; while paying lip service to democracy), (5) an Airzona priest admits he has been baptizing invalidly for two decades.