Weekly News Roundup February 10, 2022

Our stories today include: (1) the third anniversary of the heterodox "Document on Human Fraternity" (signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmad Al-Tayyeb during the Pope's visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019) and how the anniversary was celebrated (including some concerning claims in the Pope's address for the occasion), (2) the latest from Germany regarding their "synodal way" plus "an initial assessment" from the Vatican about the worldwide Synod on Synodality, (3) updates on the "Freedom Conoy" in Canada, (4) a United Nations-friendly joint statement issued by Russia and China concerning "global sustainable development" (a statement The Washington Post has dubbed "a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship" while paying lip service to democracy), (5) an Airzona priest admits he has been baptizing invalidly for two decades.