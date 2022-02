MZTV 761 - 07/30/2021: God Protects Us From Continual Disaster

We are rarely, if never, aware of the fact that God protects us from continual disaster.

To bring it to our attention, God gives us what are known as "close calls." The message of the close call is: "There are dozens of these every day.

I thought I'd serve you one just to let you know how hard I'm constant working on your behalf."