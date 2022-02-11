F*CK TRUDEAU (Trucker's Anthem) is dedicated to all of the Freedom Fighters in Canada, America, Australia, and all over the world.
We love you!
The great trucker revolution in Canada is the single most important story in the world. They are continuing the resistance and..
