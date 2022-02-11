A Screenwriter's Rant: The Adam Project Trailer Reaction

Ryan Reynolds in a time travel movie?
Ya got me, Hollywood.
Ya got me.
Looks decent, but kind of a kids' movie.
#TheAdamProject #MarkRufalo #RyanReynolds
Ryan Reynolds in a time travel movie?
Ya got me, Hollywood.
Ya got me.
Looks decent, but kind of a kids' movie.
#TheAdamProject #MarkRufalo #RyanReynolds
Mark Wahlberg wants his Oscar and this is the movie that looks to be a first attempt. Can he do it? #FatherStu #MelGibson..
What looks like a Russian, Sci-fi horror movie seems like a retreat of Alien with a black protagonist. #OperationGemini #scifi..