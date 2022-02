Christ’s Fulfillment of Scripture in Matthew - Dimensions of the Cross #5

Just as eyewitnesses may see any event from different perspectives and recall different details, each of the Gospel writers has a slightly different focus in the information he presents.

Matthew's record focuses on the death of Christ and spilling of blood that would fulfill the shadows and types of the Old Testament sacrifices, presenting Christ as Deliverer and Reconciler for both Jews and Gentiles.

Our only choice is to either wholly accept or wholly reject him.