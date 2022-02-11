Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo in Mamba Green Driving Video

The Taycan Sport Turismo is the latest body variant of the innovative electric sports car from Porsche.

The model family now boasts a third design alongside the sports saloon and Cross Turismo.

The new derivative is aimed at people who want to combine the everyday usability of the Taycan Cross Turismo with the on-road dynamics of the Taycan sports saloon.

As the first member of the Taycan Sport Turismo family, the GTS will be launched at the end of February 2022, with further models following just three weeks later in mid-March.

A panoramic roof with Sunshine Control is available as a new optional extra for the Taycan Sport Turismo.

A special feature of this is electric glare protection.

From a standstill, the Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and its top speed is 260 km/h.

The model with the greatest range is the Taycan 4S Sport Turismo, which stretches to 498 kilometres based on WLTP figures.

Being part of the latest Taycan generation, the all-wheel drive Sport Turismo models have a particularly efficient drive strategy.

Thermal management and charging functions have also been improved.

Both batteries can be charged from five to 80 per cent in 22 minutes and 30 seconds.

This also means that only five minutes' charging is needed to create a further 100 km of range.