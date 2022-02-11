2023 Kia Sportage PHEV Design Preview

Kia unveiled the 2023 Sportage PHEV, the latest electrified model to join the lineup of award-winning SUVs.

Building upon the foundation laid by the Sportage HEV, the turbocharged Sportage PHEV offers outstanding efficiency, with a 13.8-kWh battery and targeted all-electric range (AER) of 32 miles1.

“The first Sportage PHEV to be introduced in the U.S. demonstrates that Kia is listening to our consumers who are asking for electrified solutions and super-efficient powertrains, and Sportage delivers on that promise in a sophisticated, refined package,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia America and Kia North America.

“As Kia continues to implement our Plan S strategy and push toward carbon neutrality, models like Sportage PHEV are paving the way.” As the longest running nameplate from the Kia brand, the Sportage underwent its most significant change to date as the fifth generation was unveiled in November 2021.

Developed as part of Kia’s new global brand transformation, “Movement that Inspires,” the 2023 Sportage delivers more of everything for today’s savvy, adventurous and eco-conscious consumers.

Sportage PHEV augments the Kia subcompact SUV lineup with two design-focused X-Line trim levels that come standard with all-wheel drive.

The Sportage PHEV is planned to go on sale in the third quarter of this year and pricing will be announced closer to the vehicle’s on-sale date.